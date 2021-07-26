Montgomery Man Not Wearing Seat Belt Dies in Single Vehicle Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Montgomery man.

On Sunday, July 25, around 1:50 a.m., Jason Lemart Wright, 39, died when the 2004 Ford Expedition driven by Cedric Lamar Thomas Sr., 44, left the roadway, struck a guard rail before going airborne and struck a tree. Medics transported Wright to a local hospital for treatment, where he later died.

Wright was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Thomas suffered injuries as well and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred on U.S. 231 near the 92 mile marker, approximately 13 miles east of Ramer, in Montgomery County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.