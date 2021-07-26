More Than 900 People in Alabama Hospitals with COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

The number of COVID-19 patients in Alabama hospitals has climbed to more than 900 as the state sees an alarming rise in virus cases.

Dr. Scott Harris, who serves as Alabama’s state health officer, says it’s caused by the spread of the highly infectious delta variant.

There were 916 COVID-19 patients in state hospitals Monday, up from 204 at the beginning of July.

There were 3,000 virus patients in state hospitals in January at the peak of the pandemic. Alabama ranks last in the nation for the percentage of people who are fully vaccinated.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)