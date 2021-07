PHOTO GALLERY: House Fire on Center Street in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/4 Center Street Fire in Montgomery – Alabama News Network

2/4 Center Street Fire in Montgomery – Alabama News Network

3/4 Center Street Fire in Montgomery – Alabama News Network

4/4 Center Street Fire in Montgomery – Alabama News Network







Montgomery firefighters are working a house fire on Center Street this afternoon.

The house is at the corner of Center Street and Hugh Street. That’s in the area between Mobile Road and Mill Street.

Firefighters haven’t said how the fire may have started and whether anyone was hurt.

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates.