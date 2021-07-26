Selma Police Investigate City’s 14th Murder of 2021

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma Police are investigating city’s 14th murder of the year.

Chief Kenta Fulford says officers responded to an accident on the 1300 block of Lauderdale Street Saturday morning.

And found a 21 year old black male — with a gunshot wound to the head.

Fulford says the victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting — call Selma Police at (334) 874-2125 — or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP.