The Dog Days of Summer

by Ryan Stinnett

A downright miserable week of weather is ahead with lots of heat, even more humidity, and daily storms scattered about the Alabama landscape during the afternoon and evening hours. An upper ridge begins to intensify over the region causing our weather to trend hotter. Still, with such a moist air mass in place, we will have the daily risk of scattered showers and storms, rain chances any give day this week are in the 40-60% range. Of course, showers and storms this time of year produce a lot of lightning and are prolific rain producers as well, easily causing areas of isolated flash flooding. These daily storms are going to be the only heat relief as the days will feature a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-90s. However, when you add in dew points in the mid-70s, heat index values this week will be well over 100° each afternoon this week, in fact we are forecasting these to be in the 100°-108°, which could warrant some heat advisories.

IN THE TROPICS: Still watching Invest 90L off the East Coast of Florida…Satellite and radar data indicate that shower and thunderstorm activity associated with the low pressure system remain disorganized and limited in coverage. Environmental conditions are gradually becoming less conducive for a tropical depression to develop before the low moves inland over northeastern Florida or Georgia later this morning. However, interests in these areas should continue to monitor the progress of this system due to the possibility of brief periods of gusty winds to 40 mph, locally heavy rainfall, and dangerous lightning strikes. Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Stay cool!!!

Ryan