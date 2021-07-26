Tuskegee University Elects Second Female President in School History

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Tuskegee University Board of Trustees has elected a new President of Tuskegee University. The Board of Trustees elected Dr. Charlotte Morris as the 9th president of the university. Morris had been the interim president following the leave of Dr. Lily McNair making her the second-female president in school history. She becomes the president effective August 1.

“Dr. Morris has garnered the credibility and respect of key stakeholders across the state and around the country during her near thirty years serving the Tuskegee community,” said Board of Trustees Chair, Norma Clayton. “Considering her strong past performance and effective leadership, the Board of Trustees is delighted that Dr. Morris will continue to serve this institution. She understands the needs of this university today – putting the students first – and is the right leader for tomorrow and beyond.”

For over three decades, Dr. Morris has served in several roles at Tuskegee University including Chief of Staff to the 5th President and Secretary to the Board of Trustees. As Chief of Staff, she assisted in the development and implementation of a successful $169 million capital campaign in 2005. Most recently during her tenure, Dr. Morris also served as the Director of the University’s Title III Program and has acted as Interim and Associate Dean in the Brimmer College of Business and Information Science. Through Dr. Morris’ leadership, she has strengthened the University’s strategic partnerships with corporations such as Google and Cargill to generate $6 million in gifts and donations to strengthen career readiness initiatives and invest in the next generation of STEM leaders. In addition to the many honors and awards Dr. Morris has received, she was given the Distinguished Administrative Staff Achievement Award at Tuskegee University. Dr. Charlotte Morris has always been held in high regard by her peers and superiors while meeting and exceeding expectations.

“It is with great humility and honor that I accept the role of president. Having been a member of this remarkable university community for much of my professional career, it will be a pleasure to lead the university into the future,” said Dr. Morris. “I look forward to working with the entire campus community to seize the opportunities that lie ahead and continue to transform Tuskegee into a leading 21st century living and learning environment.”

Dr. Morris has also been instrumental in driving forward the university’s long-term planning, culminating in the 2022-2027 strategic plan framework that will be unveiled in the coming weeks. Through this plan, the university is prepared to address the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead with thorough research and innovative solutions. Among the many university goals is the initiative to enhance the institution’s entrepreneurship and scholarly activities, the consequent advancement of the University’s infrastructure, and increased scholarships and growth to support and promote students’ continuous success. In the new efforts of expanding athletic teams, programs and staff, Dr. Morris is also invested in the continued recruitment of a diverse and world-class faculty committed to professional development. All throughout, the underlying constant over the years at Tuskegee University is the dedication to the teaching, innovation and quality of education it provides to its students.

Tuskegee University will formally welcome Dr. Morris as the ninth president during an inauguration ceremony, planned for the weekend of April 9-11, 2022 to coincide with Founder’s Day Reunion Weekend.