UPDATE: Montgomery Police Make Homicide Arrest after Shooting Victim Dies

by Alabama News Network Staff

UPDATE: The Montgomery Police Department has charged 21-year-old Jaylin Ross of Montgomery with murder.

Ross was taken into custody today by U.S. Marshals and is being held in the Montgomery County jail. He is suspected of shooting and killing 24-year-old Kevin Shepard of Montgomery.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Montgomery police say they are launching a homicide investigation following the death of a man who was shot last week.

Police say 24-year-old Kevin Shepard died yesterday in the hospital. He had been shot in the 2600 block of Knollwood Drive on Tuesday, July 20, at around 9:30 p.m.

Police say the circumstances remain under investigation.