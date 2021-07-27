A Heat Advisory and Higher Rain Chances Today

by Ryan Stinnett

FOR TODAY: A weak trough is moving through the upper-levels of the atmosphere, add in hot temperatures and high humidity, and the radar is going to be quite active later today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today, temperatures will surge into the mid-90s, while heat index values will be well over 100° at times and could be as high as 108°. For this reason, the NWS in Birmingham has issued a Heat Advisory for much of Central Alabama for today as the combination of hot temps and high humidity will lead to dangerous heat levels this afternoon.

Big heat means big storms, and by this afternoon we should see numerous showers and storms popping up across the Alabama landscape. Stronger storms will produce gusty winds and lots of lightning, plus tropical downpours could lead to isolated areas of flash flooding. Most of the rain and storm activity will gradually wind down overnight.

REST OF WEEK: The upper ridge in place over the region and will begin to intensify, causing our weather to trend hotter. Still, with such a moisture rich air mass in place, we will have the daily risk of scattered showers and storms, rain chances tomorrow will be around 50%, but will likely decrease more to end the week, closer to the 20-30% range which is more typical for later July in Alabama. Temperatures to end the week will be in the mid and upper 90s and heat index will be well over 100° each afternoon, in fact we are forecasting these to be in the 100°-108° across the state, which could warrant additional heat advisories later this week.

IN THE TROPICS: Still watching Invest 90L which is a weak area of low pressure is located just inland along the Georgia coastline. Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with the low has increased somewhat tonight, but remains disorganized. This system is expected to meander along the coastline of Georgia and South Carolina over the next day or so, and a small chance of development remains if the system moves back offshore over the warm Gulf Stream waters. Locally heavy rainfall remains possible over portions of the Georgia and South Carolina coast today. Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will continue to hot and mainly dry, but rain chances will begin to increase on Sunday, and these will stick around into early next week. Highs will come down some with the higher rain chances so expect lower to mid-90s.

Stay cool as best you can this week!!!

