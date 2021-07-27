A Heat Advisory And Scattered Storms Tuesday

by Ben Lang

It seems we are in the midst of our hottest week of the year so far. The first heat advisory of the summer remains in effect until 7PM this evening. Peak heat indices could be as high as 107° this afternoon. High temperatures themselves range from the low to mid 90s. However, some showers and storms started to fire prior to midday. They could become fairly widely scattered this afternoon. That looks to be our saving grace from the heat and humidity today.

Expect some rain to linger into the evening, and isolated showers or storms remain possible overnight. Otherwise, expect a partly cloudy, warm, and humid night with lows in the mid 70s. Locally dense fog could also develop in any locations that see rain during the day today. Wednesday’s weather looks similar to today. We could see another heat advisory issued with afternoon heat index values between 105 and 108°. However, air temperatures won’t be quite that high, with highs in the low to mid 90s. A scattered coverage of afternoon showers and storms curbs the heat in some locations.

After Wednesday, however, the rain chance drops to near zero Thursday and Friday. Drier air in place may mean the heat index doesn’t necessarily follow the max air temperatures upward. Still, the afternoon heat index tops out between 105 and 108° through the end of the week, and probably Saturday too. Friday looks like our hottest day, with high temperatures for many locations in the upper 90s.

The rain chance remains rather low Saturday, with high temperatures in the mid to possibly upper 90s. Sunday won’t be quite as hot, with highs in the mid 90s, thanks in part to a better chance for rain. Still, the peak heat index likely ranges from 105-108° Saturday, and could on Sunday too.

Decent daily rain chances help hold temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s early next week. So at least there’s an end in sight to our hot streak.