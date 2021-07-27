Auburn University, Univ. of Alabama Offering Students Rewards for Getting Vaccinated Against COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn University and the University of Alabama are offering rewards to students in the hopes they’ll get vaccinated against COVID-19.

At Auburn, students can win prizes, including $1,000 scholarships, upgrades to A-zone parking and priority class registration, as a way to encourage them to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Students who are both fully vaccinated and enrolled for fall semester 2021 are eligible to participate.

Auburn student organizations are also entered to win prizes, such as free venue reservations and custom apparel, when members submit their organizations’ names on their entry forms. Student Affairs will randomly select winners throughout the semester.

At the University of Alabama, students who are enrolled for the fall semester can get a reward. The University says it will say thank you with $20 in a student’s Bama Cash account. Proof of vaccination has to be uploaded before 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, to receive the reward.