Dangerous Heat At Times!

by Shane Butler



A hot and very humid weather pattern is well established over us. The high temps and humidity combine to make it dangers at times. The NWS Birmingham has issued a Heat Advisory for most of central Alabama until Wednesday evening. Heat index values will reach 104 to 108. This is serious heat and you should take precautions during the peak heating of the day. Fortunately, we still have a decent chance for rain and storms through Wednesday. This will help knock the heat down where storms occur. High pressure will be strengthening over us Thursday through Saturday.This will allow drier air to work into the area and lessen the chance for rain. Lots of sunshine will help send temps into the mid to upper 90s. We’re expecting some of the highest afternoon temps so far this summer. Later this weekend, we have a front sliding southward into the deep south. This boundary will help increase the chance for showers and storms as it moves into the state. As a result, temps will begin to come down a bit. We could see highs back in the upper 80s to lower 90s early next week.