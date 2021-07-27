SEASON PREMIERE AUG 10: DC’s Stargirl – “Summer School: Chapter One”

Watch the SEASON PREMIERE of DC's Stargirl Tuesday, August 10 at 8PM on your local Montgomery CW!
The CW drama series DC’S STARGIRL follows high school sophomore Courtney
Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and her stepfather Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) as she leads an
unlikely group of young heroes to take on the legacy of DC’s very first superhero team,
the Justice Society of America. In the thrilling second season, Courtney and her friends
take on one of the most frightening adversaries in DC’s mythology – the dark entity of
corruption known as Eclipso.

“SCHOOL’S OUT”— With summer break around the corner, Pat (Luke Wilson) suggests the family take a vacation after seeing that Courtney (Brec Bassinger) has been spending too much time focused on being Stargirl and not enough time on her schoolwork.  Meanwhile, as Beth (Anjelika Washington) attempts to reconnect with Chuck, she stumbles upon a major secret her parents have been keeping from her. Elsewhere, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) continues to be haunted by Brainwave’s death, and Rick (Cameron Gellman) secretly tracks Solomon Grundy after suspecting he may still be in the area.

Watch the SEASON PREMIERE of DC’s Stargirl Tuesday, August 10 at 8PM on your local Montgomery CW!

