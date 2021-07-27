SEASON PREMIERE AUG 10: DC’s Stargirl – “Summer School: Chapter One”

by Janae Smith

1/15 STG201a_0021r DC's Stargirl -- "Summer School: Chapter 1" -- Image Number: STG201a_0021r.jpg -- Pictured: Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore and Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez -- Photo: Bob Mahoney/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

2/15 STG201a_0104r DC's Stargirl -- "Summer School: Chapter 1" -- Image Number: STG201a_0104r.jpg -- Pictured: Stella Smith as Artemis -- Photo: Bob Mahoney/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

3/15 STG201a_0190r DC's Stargirl -- "Summer School: Chapter 1" -- Image Number: STG201a_0190r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore and Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez -- Photo: Bob Mahoney/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

4/15 STG201a_0203r DC's Stargirl -- "Summer School: Chapter 1" -- Image Number: STG201a_0203r.jpg -- Pictured: Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel -- Photo: Bob Mahoney/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

5/15 STG201a_0295r DC's Stargirl -- "Summer School: Chapter 1" -- Image Number: STG201a_0080r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Stella Smith as Artemis and Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore -- Photo: Bob Mahoney/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



6/15 STG201fg_0012r DC's Stargirl -- "Summer School: Chapter 1" -- Image Number: STG201fg_0012r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore and Trae Romano as Mike Dugan-- Photo: The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

7/15 STG201fg_0039r DC's Stargirl -- "Summer School: Chapter 1" -- Image Number: STG201fg_0039r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore and Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez -- Photo: The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

8/15 STG201fg_0042r2 DC's Stargirl -- "Summer School: Chapter 1" -- Image Number: STG201fg_0042r2.jpg -- Pictured: Joel McHale as Sylvester Pemberton/Starman -- Photo: The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

9/15 STG201fg_0051r DC's Stargirl -- "Summer School: Chapter 1" -- Image Number: STG201fg_0051r.jpg -- Pictured: Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore -- Photo: The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

10/15 STG201fg_0053r DC's Stargirl -- "Summer School: Chapter 1" -- Image Number: STG201fg_0053r.jpg -- Pictured: Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler -- Photo: The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



11/15 STG201fg_0059r DC's Stargirl -- "Summer School: Chapter 1" -- Image Number: STG201fg_0059r.jpg -- Pictured: Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel -- Photo: The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

12/15 STG201fg_0060r DC's Stargirl -- "Summer School: Chapter 1" -- Image Number: STG201fg_0060r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Kron Moore as Dr. Bridget Chapel and Gilbert Glenn Brown as James Chapel -- Photo: The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

13/15 STG201fg_0078r2 DC's Stargirl -- "Summer School: Chapter 1" -- Image Number: STG201fg_0078r2.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl and Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel/Dr. Mid-Nite-- Photo: The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

14/15 STG201fg_0079r DC's Stargirl -- "Summer School: Chapter 1" -- Image Number: STG201fg_0079r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez/Wildcat and Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler/Hourman -- Photo: The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

15/15 STG201fg_0080 DC's Stargirl -- "Summer School: Chapter 1" -- Image Number: STG201fg_0080r.jpg -- Pictured: Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent -- Photo: The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.































The CW drama series DC’S STARGIRL follows high school sophomore Courtney

Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and her stepfather Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) as she leads an

unlikely group of young heroes to take on the legacy of DC’s very first superhero team,

the Justice Society of America. In the thrilling second season, Courtney and her friends

take on one of the most frightening adversaries in DC’s mythology – the dark entity of

corruption known as Eclipso.

“SCHOOL’S OUT”— With summer break around the corner, Pat (Luke Wilson) suggests the family take a vacation after seeing that Courtney (Brec Bassinger) has been spending too much time focused on being Stargirl and not enough time on her schoolwork. Meanwhile, as Beth (Anjelika Washington) attempts to reconnect with Chuck, she stumbles upon a major secret her parents have been keeping from her. Elsewhere, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) continues to be haunted by Brainwave’s death, and Rick (Cameron Gellman) secretly tracks Solomon Grundy after suspecting he may still be in the area.

Watch the SEASON PREMIERE of DC’s Stargirl Tuesday, August 10 at 8PM on your local Montgomery CW!