UPDATE: Third Person Dies in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Elmore County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Investigators in Elmore County say the man suspected of shooting and killing two people before shooting himself has died.

Elmore County Deputy Chief Ricky Lowery told Alabama News Network that 64-year-old William Jeffries died Sunday. He had been in critical condition.

Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin says the shooting happened in the 6100 block of Highway 143 on Saturday afternoon. 64-year-old Susan Jeffries and 84-year-old Joyce Jeffries were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting happened as the result of a domestic dispute.