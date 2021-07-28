Birmingham Man Accused of Holding Woman Captive For 3 Days

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man accused of holding a woman against her will for three days is in custody.

Jefferson County deputies were called to a home in Adger, an unincorporated community southwest of Birmingham, at about 2:35 p.m. on Sunday to investigate reports of a person being held against their will. When deputies arrived at the scene they found Joseph Ryan Byram, 37, who gave them permission to search his residence.

During the search, deputies located a 39-year-old woman who deputies said had been assaulted. The woman told deputies she had been held against her will at the house for the past three days. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Byram was arrested on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment. His bonds total $90,500. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.