Buffalo’s Cafe Understaffed During Grand Opening Week

by Carrington Cole

The shoppes at Eastchase had a grand opening for Buffalo’s Cafe.

The chain restaurant is a casual dining restaurant famous for their chicken wings. Monday July 26th was their grand opening to their new location in Montgomery. However, only half of the restaurant is open with limited seating and closing each night at 9 pm. Buffalo’s Cafe stated they are currently understaffed and still looking for 30 more staff members to fill their roles and get the restaurant open at full capacity.

Buffalo’s Cafe General Manager, Jalice Lawson, had this to say about the restaurant’s grand opening, “Everyday now is just been picking up and getting busier and busier, which is great, so we know the word must be out that we’re open now and everyday is getting, like I said, busier and busier and we’re getting more people in. For the most part, everyone has been really patient with us, ya know, as we work through some of the kinks that new restaurants have, which has been awesome, so we’re looking forward to being able to serve even more in the community.”

Job applications are available in the restaurant, as well as on their website.