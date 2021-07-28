Growing Concerns With I-85 in Macon Co.

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

Macon Co. Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee say the number of car accidents on I-85 is putting a strain on first responders.

Lee says first responders deal with 8 to 12 crashes per week, and its not uncommon for two or three crashes to happen in a day.

Just last week a wreck involving two semi-trucks closed both lanes of the interstate for a few hours.

“There are instances where we have commercial carriers with hazardous materials, waste, excessive diesel spills and chemicals, all sorts of things,” said Lee.

One solution to the problems could be to widen the interstate in the area.

For the most part, there is not much shoulder room on either side of the stretch of interstate.

Lee says he is also pushing for a public safety substation to be built close to I-85 in Macon Co.

” I’ve made suggestions to my County Commission to seek funding to possibly put as substation that will include EMS services, Public Safety, and an ambulance adjacent to I-85,” says Lee.