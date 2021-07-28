Heat Advisory Extended and Expanded

by Ryan Stinnett

We will see a mix of sun and clouds today, temperatures will surge into the mid-90s, while heat index values will be in the 103°-108° at times and for that reason, almost all of Central and South Alabama have been included in another Heat Advisory today as the combination of hot temps and high humidity will lead to dangerous heat levels this afternoon.

Big heat means big storms, and by this afternoon we should see more showers and storms popping up across the Alabama landscape. Stronger storms will produce gusty winds and lots of lightning, plus tropical downpours could lead to isolated areas of flash flooding. Most of the rain and storm activity will gradually wind down overnight.

REST OF WEEK: The upper ridge in place over the region and will begin to intensify, causing our weather to trend hotter and drier. Still, with such a moisture rich air mass in place, we will have the daily risk of isolated showers and storms, but rain chances will be in the 10-20% range which is more typical for later July in Alabama. Temperatures to end the week will be in the mid and upper 90s and heat index will be well over 105° at times each afternoon, which likely will warrant additional heat advisories the rest of this week.

IN THE TROPICS: All is quiet across the Atlantic Basin with no tropical cyclone development expected through the weekend.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will continue to hot and mainly dry, but rain chances will begin to increase on Sunday, and these will stick around into early next week. Highs will come down some with the higher rain chances so expect lower to mid-90s.

Stay cool and hydrated!!!

Ryan