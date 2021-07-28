Heat On The Rise!

by Shane Butler



We continue in a very hot and humid weather pattern and it’s staying put through at least Saturday. Temps will manage mid to upper 90s for highs but when you factor in the humidity, it will feel more like triple digit heat. Heat index values will range between 100 to 112 degrees. That becomes dangerous and everyone need to be cautious in this type heat. You want to avoid strenuous activities during the peak heating hours. Unfortunately, there won’t be much relief coming from the skies over the next three days. Our rain chances decrease significantly through Saturday. We’re expecting a break in this heat as a frontal boundary moves into the deep south late weekend. This boundary will help increase the chance of showers and storms Sunday into early next week. Clouds and rain activity will go towards helping knock this heat down a bit. Afternoon high temps could retreat into the upper 80s starting Monday and lasting through most of next week. It will be some welcome relief after we struggle through the next several days. Keep plenty of water around and avoid prolonged periods in this serious heat.