Lee County Deputies Search for Missing Man

by Alabama News Network Staff

Lee County Sheriff’s deputies need your help finding a missing man.

Jimmie Lee Table was last seen leaving his home in the Beauregard community and hasn’t been seen or heard from since Sunday, July 25.

Table left driving a White 1999 GMC Yukon, license plate TTW949, which was found yesterday, abandoned near the intersection of Alabama Highway 110 and Alabama Highway 108 in the Pike Road area of Montgomery County.

If you have any information regarding Jimmie Lee Table’s whereabouts, call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 749-5651 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.