Mayor Reed Announces Plans to Start Transforming Neighborhoods in Montgomery

by Carrington Cole

Mayor Reed held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to talk about big changes to the City of Montgomery. He announced the selection of the Choice Neighborhood Initiative Planning Firm.

Selection of the firm marks another milestone in the joint neighborhood development effort. This decision comes after the announcement of the $450,000 grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in 2020. The project will unite Montgomery City leaders, community advocates, and planning partners to create a transformation plan for the Centennial Hill Neighborhood.

Mayor Reed had this to say during the press conference, “Today, we take the next step to realizing our vision of a more equitable city, a more equitable Montgomery, and one that truly believes in investing an opportunity regardless of zip code, regardless of what the current conditions may be because we know that that does not dictate what the future opportunities are that may lie ahead.”

The new transformation plan will revitalize the area and enhance its quality of life for the public to enjoy for many years to come.