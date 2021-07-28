Medical Breakthroughs: What Your Wallet Says About Your Lifespan

by Alabama News Network Staff

Ohio State University is creating a mental health checklist for students as they prepare to return to campus in the fall. Surveys of more than a thousand randomly selected students in august of 2020 and April of this year found increased anxiety, depression, burnout, and unhealthy coping mechanisms during the pandemic along with less physical activity.

A new study in Pediatrics found teens who set goals for their future and have strong support from their parents are less likely to vape. Researchers say strategies to prevent vaping might differ from what works to discourage cigarette smoking.

Having more money could add more years to your life. Researchers at Northwestern University found Americans who have greater wealth at midlife tend to live longer. That was true even among siblings and twins.

