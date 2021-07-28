Medical Breakthroughs: Why Allergy Concerns Should Not Keep You From Getting the Vaccine

by Alabama News Network Staff

A second dose of a covid-19 vaccine is safe for people who experienced an allergic reaction after the first shot. that’s according to doctors at Massachusetts general hospital who say about 2% of people have an allergic reaction to their first shot like itching, hives, or flushing. the majority of patients had no issues after their second shot.

Moderate drinking could lower the risk of heart attack, stroke, or death for people with cardiovascular disease. British researchers found drinking about one bottle of beer a day or a bottle of wine a week was associated with lower risk. Doctors stress- patients who do not drink should not start to drink.

