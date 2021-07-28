MPS Requiring Masks to be Worn for 2021-2022 School Year

by Alabama News Network Staff

Due to the most recent recommendations released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Montgomery Public Schools (MPS) will require masks for all students, staff, and visitors entering a school or district office building. The CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

“As we continue to monitor our local COVID-19 cases and the new variants of COVID, we want to ensure that all of our students and staff are protected as much as possible. We will continue to monitor all recommendations provided by the CDC to determine if and when we will need to remove the mask requirement. Currently, we believe this is a necessary requirement,” Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore said.

MPS will start the 2021-2022 academic year on August 16. At this time, we intend for all students to return to school face-to-face. The district has nearly 28,000 students and nearly 4,500 system employees.

For more information about MPS, visit www.mps.k12.al.us.