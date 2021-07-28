Officer Involved Shooting In Elmore County Leaves One Man Dead

by Alabama News Network Staff

A man is dead after an Elmore County deputy shot him, according to Sheriff Bill Franklin.

The shooting happened on Timber Lane in Emerald Mountain.

Officers were called out around 6 p.m. Wednesday night due to a domestic dispute.

Franklin says the a man advanced towards the responding deputies with an 18-inch machete-like knife and the officer fired three rounds into his upper torso.

He died at the scene.

A third party agency is investigating the matter.