Officer Involved Shooting In Elmore County Leaves One Man Dead
A man is dead after an Elmore County deputy shot him, according to Sheriff Bill Franklin.
The shooting happened on Timber Lane in Emerald Mountain.
Officers were called out around 6 p.m. Wednesday night due to a domestic dispute.
Franklin says the a man advanced towards the responding deputies with an 18-inch machete-like knife and the officer fired three rounds into his upper torso.
He died at the scene.
A third party agency is investigating the matter.