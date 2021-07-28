Officer Stabbed at State Prison in Atmore

by Alabama News Network Staff

A corrections officer was injured after being assaulted by an inmate at a south Alabama prison.

A spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Corrections says the assault was reported Monday at Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore. She says an inmate assaulted a correctional officer from behind using a makeshift weapon.

The officer was treated at a local hospital and didn’t have life-threatening injuries.

The spokeswoman says findings of an investigation will be sent to local prosecutors and the inmate could face charges of attempted murder.

