Oppressive Heat And Near-Zero Rain Chances To End The Week

by Ben Lang

Some clouds and areas of fog greeted us after sunrise Wednesday morning. The early morning clouds held temperatures a bit cooler at midday today compared to midday Tuesday. However, sunshine was abundant at midday, and temperatures and the heat index are off to the races this afternoon. A heat advisory continues through this evening across all of our area. Afternoon heat index values range from 105 to 108°.

Like Tuesday, our saving grace for today could come in the form of afternoon storms. However, there won’t be as many of them as Tuesday. The best chance for them is near and south of highway 80 and Interstate 85. While a few could linger into the early evening, they diminish quickly after sunset. The sky becomes mostly clear overnight, with lows in the mid 70s.

Rain chances fall to near-zero Thursday and Friday, while the heat increases another level. Expect highs in the mid to upper 90s Thursday and upper 90s Friday. Again, the air temperature alone doesn’t tell the whole story. With humidity added to the equation, the heat index could be between 105 and 108° for most of the afternoon.

Heat and humidity remain oppressive over the weekend, with high temperatures likely in the upper 90s Saturday, and mid 90s Sunday. Again, after adding the humidity to the equation, the result is a peak heat index of around 105 to 108°. Fortunately, the chance to see a shower or storm looks better, especially Sunday.

The increased chance for rain continues early next week. That’s due to a cold front pushing through part or much of Alabama. It looks like the front takes a bite out of the heat, though high temperatures likely warm into the low 90s next Monday through Wednesday. Still, that’s not too bad for our first week of August.