School Systems Making Plans For Mask Requirements Across The State

by Mattie Davis

In light of new CDC guidelines, school systems across the state are requiring masks for the upcoming school year including Montgomery Public Schools and Dallas County Schools.

As July is winding down, parents are getting ready to send their kids back to school, some for the first time in over a year. The CDC believes it is safe for students to be back in the classroom, however according to new guidelines, they recommend everyone in school buildings wear masks.

The Alabama State Department of Education is leaving it up to individual schools systems to make calls on masks requirements.

“Because COVID-19 impacts various parts of the state in such different ways, its very difficult to order any kind of blanket mandate because what is the case in the northern tip may not be the case in the southern tip of the state,” ALSDE Communication Director Dr. Michael Sibley.

School systems are starting to make plans across the state:

Montgomery Public Schools– The system will require masks for all students, staff, and visitors entering a school or district office building.

Elmore County Schools– Superintendent Richard Dennis has plans to release guidelines by the end of the week.

Autauga County Schools– Superintendent Timothy Tidmore said their plans are to be as normal as possible with masks not required but encouraged. However, this is subject to change.

Dallas County Schools– Schools will be opening traditionally (face to face). Superintendent Hattie Shelton said masks will be required.

Pike Road Schools– Superintendent Dr. Chuck Ledbetter wants to monitor rates and CDC recommendations and plans to wait until august 10th to announce their guidelines.

The department of education says everyone should be patient with school leaders as Alabama’s fight against COVID-19 continues to evolve.

“One thing that we know about these circumstances is that it changes all the time,” Dr. Sibley said. “I think we should all as a general public give school leaders some grace and some room to look at these circumstances for their teachers, their students, and their community.”

Other school systems in the state are already making decisions as well. Birmingham City Schools, Opelika City Schools, and Bessemer City Schools announced that masks will be required for the start of school.