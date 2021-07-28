Shooting in Troy Leaves Juvenile in Critical Condition

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy police are investigating a shooting at a home in the in Suntrace Mobile Home Park on U.S. Highway 231.

Police say at about 8:15 last night, they arrived to find a male juvenile with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder. He was taken to Troy Regional Medical Center then flown to Birmingham for treatment.

Police Chief Randall Barr says the boy is in critical condition. His name and age were not released.

Police say it appears that the shooting was accidental and there is no danger to the community. The gun was recovered at the scene.