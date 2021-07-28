Suspect in Killing of Selma Police Officer in Custody

by Alabama News Network Staff

The suspect in the killing of Selma police officer Marquis Moorer is in custody in Chilton County, Alabama News Network has confirmed.

18-year-old Javonte Cornuis Stubbs was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals early this morning near Tuscaloosa. He is being held without bond.

Stubbs is charged with murdering a law enforcement officer and with attempted murder.

At between 3:30 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. yesterday, Moorer was shot and a woman was hurt in what Dallas Co. District Attorney Michael Jackson is calling an ambush shooting.

The shooting happened at the Selma Square Apartments.

Jackson says Moorer was on duty and went home to eat when he was shot. Jackson says a woman believed to be his wife or girlfriend was wounded. She has not been identified.

