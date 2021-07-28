Suspected Selma Cop Killer Caught and Arrested

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A suspect has been arrested — in the case of a Selma Police officer who was shot and killed yesterday morning.

One day after Selma police officer Marquis Moorer was shot and killed in the line of duty — a suspect in his murder is behind bars.

“SBI special agents and other assisting investigators worked non-stop throughout the night following up on tips, leads and interviews,” said Chief Kenta Fulford.

“Agents were able to identify a suspect, Javonte Stubbs, 18 years of age.”

Authorities say Stubbs was arrested early Wednesday morning without incident — at some apartments near Tuscaloosa.

District Attorney Michael Jackson says Stubbs charged with two counts of capital murder.

“One is shooting a police officer — and the other one is shooting into a dwelling killing somebody.”

Jackson says Stubbs is also charged with attempted murder.

The shooting happened at Selma Square Apartments early Tuesday morning. Officials say Moorer had stopped by his apartment for lunch during his shift.

A young woman who was in the apartment with Moorer — was shot in the leg during the incident.

“That’s the attempted murder charge,” said Jackson.

Jackson says Stubbs is from Selma — and went to Selma High School.

“Played football there. Was a a star football player at Selma High. How does star football player go to cop killer? That’s the million dollar question.”

Meanwhile — a black ribbon hangs in the doorway of Selma Police headquarters. And the community continues to mourn — the fallen officer.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Stubbs is set to be arraigned in a Dallas County court — Friday morning.