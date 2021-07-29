ADPH: Virtually All of Alabama Ranked “High” for COVID-19 Community Transmission

by Alabama News Network Staff

The latest statewide COVID-19 community transmission map puts virtually all of Alabama in the “high” category, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

It shows 64 of Alabama’s 67 counties are high. Of the three counties that are exceptions, two are in our area: Macon County is rated “substantial” while Perry County is rated “moderate.” Lamar County, northwest of Birmingham, is rated substantial.

Cases are up 31.3% statewide over the past seven days. Cases are up 13.4% in Montgomery County over the past seven days.

See the complete map and data here

(Click the Data and Surveillance tab at the top to see the community transmission map)