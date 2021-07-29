Andalusia Walmart to Close Temporarily for COVID-19 Cleaning

by Alabama News Network Staff

Walmart says it will temporarily close its store in Andalusia for deep cleaning, which is related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The store will close at 2 p.m. today through Saturday at 6 a.m. During that time, Walmart says third-party cleaning crews will thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.

In a statement provided to Alabama News Network, Walmart says:

As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, mainly in regions with low vaccination rates, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic.

Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Saturday, we will continue conducting associate health assessments.

In addition to offering COVID-19 vaccines to customers through walk-in or online appointments, we’re also offering easy access to vaccines for associates. Associates can receive their vaccinations at their home store pharmacy, on or off the clock.

Should associates choose to schedule their vaccinations elsewhere, we will provide two hours of paid leave. Associates who receive the vaccine are given a $75 bonus for doing so.