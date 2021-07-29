ASU Athletics: SWAC announces Commissioner’s Honor Roll

by Janae Smith

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) announced its 2020-21 Commissioner’s Honor Roll members Thursday morning.

The SWAC Commissioner’s Honor Roll is composed of student-athletes with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher. This past academic term, 1,778 student-athletes within the conference met that benchmark of academic success during the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters, marking the high collective total of student-athletes to qualify within the past five academic years.

Alabama State finished with 73.75 percent of their student-athlete body to finish with a 3.0 or better GPA.

The student-athletes earning the distinction are: Baseball (29) – Britt Buckelew, Osvaldo Mendez, Trevor Jurjevich, Jordan Gould, Kenny Allred, Breon Pooler, Angel Jimenez, Payton Harris, Santiago Garcia, Dale Francis, Ryan Velazquez, Jabronski Williams, Jayden Sloan, Fred Stewart, Dilan Espinal, Austin King, Cristopher DeGuzman, Hunter May, Alexander Castro, Nate Palmer, Luis Rodriguez, Cameron Hearn, Abner Benitez, Jorge Rivera, Shadai Colon-Torres, Sebastian Colon, Adiel Melendez, Trenton Jamison, Christian Muniz;

Men’s Basketball (5) – Kenny Strawbridge, Kevion Stewart, EJ Clark, Latrell Tate, Christopher Dumas;

Women’s Basketball (14) – Hannah White, Dereseia Randle, Ayana Emmanuel, Armani Smith, Nala Baker, Malia Grace, Tederia Ashley, Aniyah Smith, Dakiyah Sanders, Jayla Crawford, Tyesha Rudolph, Shmya Ward, Aliyah Nelson, Courtney Lee;

Bowling (6) – Bailee Chapman, Emani Davis, Lyric O’Steen, Emily Price, Miranda Remmel, Celeste Thedford;

Football (39) – Luke Barnes, Cosmin Diaconu, Ezra Gray, Devin Delaine, Randall Smith, Claudio Quintanilla, Jared Daniels, Abraham Adesipe, Darius Whitehurst, Josh Anjorin, Dontrey Manley, Juwan Hayes, Colton Adams, Trevonte Howard, Karsten Threatt, Jacob Frazier, E’Shawn Mayes, Jamarion Johnson, Devin Chambliss, Christian Lee, Cameron Rampersaud, Jake Howard, Aubrey Grace, Demarkus Cunningham, Robert Rivers, Joe Owens, Austin Brundidge, Di’mon Stewart, Jaquan Foote, Christian McDowell, Sean Harper, Jahod Booker, Alondras Strong, Jeffrey Flowers, Michael Jefferson, Grantis Poole, Kisean Johnson, Andrew Ogletree, Ryan Nettles;

Men’s Golf (6) – Thacher Neal, Noel Sims, Gonzalo Moreno, Bishop Stringer, Afnan Chowdhury, Thomas Caddell;

Women’s Golf (8) – Iman Adams, Faith Scott, Alma Garcia, Tia Kimbrough, Sydney Drayton, McKenzie LeDuff, Jade Sanders, Kei Harris;

Soccer (21) – Isabella Beortegui, Sophie Bui, Alexa Delong, Zelia Griffith, Teaggan Ilela, Mckenna Lupori, Alanna Manning, Kayla McKenzie-Edmonds, Mary Martin Mooneyham, Grace Norbury, Kennedy Norman, Kayleigh O’Neal, Mercedes Padilla, Paige Patton, Kaitlyn Sampson, Kassandra Schoen, Rylee Stoehner, Ashley Thomas, Kristen Thomas, Kayla Tillman, McKenna Wiscombe;

Softball (13) – Arianna Atchley, Kindall DeRamus, Destinee Dixon, Jazmine Dodd, Morgan Gaither, Deanna Holland, Alexis Massie, Kat McGlamry, Skyler Sullivan, Taliya Talley, Alexa Veamoi, Aishja Wilcher, Elizabeth Williams;

Men’s Tennis (6) – Chris Andre, Alejo Calvis, Ruan Du Preez, Luka Markovic, Juan Rodriguez, Assil Boussayri;

Women’s Tennis (8) – Bea Acena, Madalena Andrade, Francesca Duca, Lizaveta Demchenko; Anja Hribljan, Timothee Legaud, Ana Tarbujaru, Urska Velec;

Men’s Track and Field (15) – Daniel Bayeshea, Matthew Clarke, Cullen Davis, David East, Mason Foster, Ulyesses Grace, Abdi Hussein, Cedric Jones, Caesar Kemp, Matthew Kibet, Nicholas Moseley, Tarik Simpson, Kevin Smith, Preston Walton, Duvaire Wauchope;

Women’s Track and Field (21) – Taranique Alexander, Mariyah Archibald, Halima Barlow, Tionna Brown, Penina Chelangat, Kyanna Evans, Vinnelle Grant, Nia Jack, Shamia Jones, Michaela Lewis, Shamaria Lovett, Hannah Mezidor, Dasia Newell, Amari Newsom, Xiquaria Reliford, Arion Span, Jamila Thomas, Kristen Thompson, Ulani Toussaint, Ariayanna Val, Bridgette Williams;

Volleyball (13) – A’nylah Cobb, Kimari Terrell, Emersen Belles, Nastazia Heholt, Madison Beasley, Rekiyah Spears, Logan Horne, McKenzie Boland, Cydney Thomas, Kalysia Bates, Jada Rhodes, E’laisah Young, Amaya Finley.

