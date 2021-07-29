Dangerous Heat Levels Continue; Heat Advisory through Friday Evening

by Ryan Stinnett

The upper ridge in place over the region is intensifying causing our weather to trend hotter and causing sinking air which will limit our rain chances across most of Alabama. Still, with such a moisture rich air mass in place, there will be a few isolated showers and storms at times, but most locations will remain dry. The main story the rest of the week is the heat as high will be in the mid and upper 90s, with perhaps some low 100s in those hotter spots across the state. Additionally, the low level moisture will remain in place which means heat index values will remain high, likely in the 105°-113° across the state, and is why the Heat Advisory has been extended and expanded across much of the state through Friday evening. The combination of hot temps and high humidity will lead to dangerous heat levels during the afternoon and evening hours.

IN THE TROPICS: The Atlantic Basin is quiet and no tropical development is expected through the weekend.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will continue to hot and mainly dry, but rain chances will begin to increase as scattered afternoon storms are possible as highs surge into the mid-90s. On Sunday, rain chances begin to increase more as an approaching surface boundary begins to drop down from the north. Highs Sunday will be in the lower 90s.

NOT AS HOT NEXT WEEK: Showers and storms will be likely at times on Monday as the boundary continues to push southward through the area. With the clouds and rain, highs should fall back into the upper 80s. Drier air will start to work into the northern half of the area on Tuesday, and the rest of next week looks to feature partly sunny days, some scattered storms daily, and highs near the 90 degree mark each day.

Stay cool if you can!!!

Ryan