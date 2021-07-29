Jessica Ventiere named District Attorney in Lee County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Kay Ivey has appointed Lee County District Attorney Pro Tem Jessica Ventiere as the new district attorney for the county.

Prior to her appointment, Ventiere served as Chief Assistant District Attorney for Lee County and the Second Judicial Circuit, which serves Butler, Crenshaw, and Lowndes County.

Ventiere was named District Attorney Pro Tem in November 2020 after former district attorney Brandon Hughes was suspended over allegations of using his office for personal gain and perjury. Hughes plead guilty to two felonies in June 2021.

District Attorney Ventiere will serve the remainder of the term vacated by Brandon Hughes.