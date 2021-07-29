Montgomery Man Convicted of Federal Gun Charge

by Alabama News Network Staff

A federal jury has convicted a Montgomery man for being a felon in possession of a gun.

According to a statement from Acting U.S. Attorney Sandra Stewart, 36-year-old Lonnie Dontae Mitchell is facing a maximum sentence of ten years in prison. His sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial:

On September 16, 2020, law enforcement executed a search warrant at a Montgomery home to search for evidence of suspected drug and human trafficking activity. Mitchell was ordered to get on the floor. Mitchell complied and when agents approached him, they discovered a Glock .9mm handgun on the floor where he had been standing.

While searching the home, law enforcement officers say they seized suspected narcotics, bags and scales.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Mitchell has multiple felony convictions on his record, including two for first degree robbery and one for possession of a gun by a prohibited person.

In addition, court documents show that on July 14, 2021, a federal grand jury indicted Mitchell on multiple sex trafficking charges. Mitchell is scheduled to be arraigned on the sex trafficking charges on August 2.