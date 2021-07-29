Next-Level Heat And Humidity Through Friday

by Ben Lang

Oppressive heat and humidity continues today. By 11AM, the heat index was already well above 100° in most locations. Air temperatures were in the low to mid 90s by noon. A heat advisory continues until Friday evening across all of our area. The heat index could be most extreme in southwest Alabama, with afternoon heat indices between 106 and 112°. For locations like Demopolis, Selma, Montgomery, Prattville, Wetumpka, Alexander City, and Troy, the afternoon heat index tops out around 104 to 108°.

The rain chance is slim to none today with a mostly sunny sky otherwise. That means no afternoon heat relief, and our area bakes under the sun all afternoon. Temperatures slowly cool this evening after sunset, with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

High temperatures peak in the upper 90s to possibly 100° in many locations Friday. The heat advisory continues, with heat indices as high as 112°. Again, the rain chance is slim to none, so a cooling shower or storm is very unlikely.

Oppressive heat and humidity continue this weekend. High temperatures reach the upper 90s in many locations Saturday. The heat index ranges from 104 to 109° during the afternoon. Rain chances look a bit better over the weekend. Showers and storms remain isolated Saturday, but appear more widely scattered Sunday. That could take a bite out of the heat, with highs in the low to mid 90s Sunday. Still, the heat index could reach or exceed 105° at times.

Rain now appears likely early next week. A “cold” front arrives in Alabama Monday, producing numerous showers and storms throughout the day. The rain chance looks lower for the rest of the week, but ultimately depends on how far south and east the front goes. Models seem to favor the front pushing into far south Alabama or even the northern Gulf coast. That would be an early August rarity for sure, but if it happens, the rain chance would be lower Wednesday and Thursday. It looks like the heat backs down next week too. High temperatures may remain shy of 90° through Thursday.