One Dead, Three Injured in Late-Night Montgomery Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation after a shooting late last night on Rosa Parks Avenue that left one person dead and three others injured.

Police say 25-year-old Kashea Green of Montgomery was killed in the shooting. It happened at about 10:40 p.m. in the 1800 block of Rosa Parks Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a man who was shot suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound. Two women were also shot, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. They were all taken to a hospital for treatment.

This is the 44th homicide of the year in Montgomery.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation. No arrests have been made. If you have a tip to help police, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.