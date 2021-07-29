Oppressive Heat Through Saturday!

by Shane Butler



This oppressive heat will be sticking around through Saturday. A heat advisory remains in effect until Saturday evening. Heat index values will range between 104 to 112. This is dangerous heat and everyone will need to take precautions to avoid heat illnesses. Rain chances remain really low for Friday but we begin to see a slight increase for Saturday. A frontal boundary will slip into the state and become a focal point for showers and storms. Our rain coverage continues to increase Sunday and on through most of next week. Clouds and rain activity will take a significant dent out of this heat. We will see high temps retreat into the mid to upper 80s beginning Monday.