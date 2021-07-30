3 Bodies Found in Burned Vehicle on Logging Road Near Montevallo

by Alabama News Network Staff

CLANTON, Ala. (AP) – The remains of three people were found inside a burned-out vehicle that was discovered on a remote logging road near Montevallo.

The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office says authorities were working to identify the skeletal remains, and there was no immediate indication of the cause of death. Authorities say the car was found on Thursday. Sheriff John Shearon says it didn’t appear the bodies had been there long.

Law Enforcement worked throughout the night processing the vehicle and removing the remains, which are being sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery.

If you know of anyone missing please contact the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office at 205-755-4698 or Chilton County 911 at 205-755-1120 or 205-755-2511.

Stay with Alabama News Network as this story develops.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)