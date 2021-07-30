Another Hot Day For Friday, But Heat Relief Comes This Weekend

by Riley Blackwell

Not expecting any major relief from the heat due to showers/storms in the afternoon as high pressure remains to our west. There is a 20

to 30 percent chance in the northeast during the afternoon, but most will remain dry versus seeing rain. Another hot day on Saturday, but

we could see more clouds in the afternoon along with widely scattered showers/storms. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper

90s with a few near 100. Heat indices above 100. Several areas will see heat indices as high as 107 to 109. Use caution and hydrate if

outdoor for extended periods.

Most places will remain rain free today, but the possibility of a passing shower or two in the afternoon is not out of the question. Heat indices will remain in the upper 90s and low 100s throughout the afternoon. However, rain returns Saturday to bring us some much needed heat relief. Rain chances will remain steady through the week, keeping our temperatures lower than this past week. Nothing is currently happening in terms of the tropics, but some things may need to be watched in the upcoming weeks, as we are getting into the heart of hurricane season.