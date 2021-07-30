City of Montgomery to Require Masks in all Municipal Facilities

by Alabama News Network Staff

The city of Montgomery has announced that face masks will be required in all municipal facilities.

This city says this policy is in accordance with the latest data and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as the delta variant of the coronavirus spreads and as Alabama’s vaccinations lag.

Earlier today, it was announced that jury trials in Montgomery County will be suspended for August due to the number of COVID-19 cases. Those trials will be rescheduled.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, Montgomery County is one of 64 statewide with a high risk of community transmission. There are only three Alabama counties not considered high risk.

For more information on Montgomery’s COVID-19 response as well as no-cost vaccination clinics, visit www.mgmready.com.