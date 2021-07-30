Continued Hot & Humid Through The Weekend!

by Shane Butler



Our stretch of very hot and humid conditions lingers into this weekend. The heat advisory continues through early Saturday evening. Heat indices will range between 104 and 112. Fortunately, there will be some afternoon showers/storms developing. These will definitely help knock down the heat in spots. Our rain chances will be increasing beginning Sunday and continuing into Monday. Frontal boundaries will hover overhead and be the focal point for additional showers and storms each afternoon. Storms that do develop will be slow movers and capable of heavy downpours, frequent lightning strikes, and gusty winds. We move along through the workweek with daily afternoon pop us showers and storms. Clouds and rain activity will help keep the heat in check. Afternoon high temps will return to the upper 80s to lower 90s through most of the week.