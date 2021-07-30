Funeral Arrangements Announced for Selma Police Officer Marquis Moorer

by Alabama News Network Staff

Funeral arrangements have now been announced for Selma police officer Marquis Moorer, who was shot and killed while on duty Tuesday.

A public viewing will be held Wednesday, August 4, from 8AM until 9PM at Lewis Brothers Funeral Home. The location is 1140 Minter Avenue in Selma.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, August 5, at 11AM at Pineview Memory Gardens, located at 5171 Alabama Highway 22 in Valley Grande. Bishop Reginald Wells, Sr., will be officiating.

