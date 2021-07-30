Longtime Alabama Sheriff Testifies in Theft, Ethics Trial

by Alabama News Network Staff

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) – A longtime Alabama sheriff on trial on theft and ethics charges has taken the stand to deny charges that could result in his removal from office after nearly four decades. Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely testified Thursday about a series of transactions and checks. Prosecutors say they’re evidence of wrongdoing but the defense contends they show nothing but normal campaign finances. The 70-year-old Blakely faces charges of using his office for personal gain, theft of campaign funds and taking money held by the sheriff’s office. He has continued working as sheriff but would automatically be removed from office with a felony conviction.

