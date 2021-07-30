Longtime Montgomery County DA Investigator retires after 30 years

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery County DA Investigator Denny Merritt received a proclamation from Governor Kay Ivey/Source: Alabama News Network

An investigator with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is getting ready to tackle his next case: retirement.

DA Investigator Denny Merritt joined the DA’s Office in 1991. At the time of his retirement, he served as director of the Special Services/Worthless Check Unit.

Before becoming an investigator, Merritt attended the University of Alabama on a full football scholarship, playing under Coach Bear Bryant. Merritt was part of the NCAA and SEC Championship teams in 1978 and 1979.

District Attorney Daryl Bailey and the staff threw Merritt a retirement party honoring his career on Friday. DA Bailey was joined by former DA Ellen Brooks for the celebration.

Merritt also received a proclamation from Governor Kay Ivey.

The district attorney’s office said Merritt is the second-longest serving investigator in the State of Alabama.