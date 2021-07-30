Montgomery County Mugshots (07/11/21-07/21/21)
All are innocent until proven guilty.
Janae Smith
BAILEY JR, ROBERT – Theft of Property 1st
BRENSON, CODY – Robbery 1st
BUTLER, TOMMIE – Probation Violation
COLEMAN, SONIA – Probation Revocation
COX, THOMAS – Promote Prison Contraband
CRUMPTON, ARTHUR – Pistol Certain Person
CURRY, RICHARD – By Order of Court
DUNCAN JR, JOHN – Domestic Violence 3rd
HARRIELL, ORLANDO – Capital Murder of a Child
JENKINS JR, KEVIN – Attempting to Commit Murder
JONES, PERANDEZ – Contempt of Court
MCCALL, ROBBIE – Human Trafficking 1st Degree
PURNELL, VERONICA – Probation Revocation
ROBINSON, DEVONTE – Theft of Property 1st
SIDES JR, BEN – Rec Stolen Prop 1st
SINGLETON, WILLIAM – Assault 2nd
SPECK, CRAIG – Arrested for Other Agency
WALKER, DE’JARVIS – Domestic Violence 1st
Check out the Montgomery County Mugshots from 7/11 – 7/21!
