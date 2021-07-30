Montgomery County Mugshots (07/11/21-07/21/21)

All are innocent until proven guilty.

by Janae Smith

1/18 BAILEY JR, ROBERT – Theft of Property 1st

2/18 BRENSON, CODY – Robbery 1st

3/18 BUTLER, TOMMIE – Probation Violation

4/18 COLEMAN, SONIA – Probation Revocation

5/18 COX, THOMAS – Promote Prison Contraband



6/18 CRUMPTON, ARTHUR – Pistol Certain Person

7/18 CURRY, RICHARD – By Order of Court

8/18 DUNCAN JR, JOHN – Domestic Violence 3rd

9/18 HARRIELL, ORLANDO – Capital Murder of a Child

10/18 JENKINS JR, KEVIN – Attempting to Commit Murder



11/18 JONES, PERANDEZ – Contempt of Court

12/18 MCCALL, ROBBIE – Human Trafficking 1st Degree

13/18 PURNELL, VERONICA – Probation Revocation

14/18 ROBINSON, DEVONTE – Theft of Property 1st

15/18 SIDES JR, BEN – Rec Stolen Prop 1st



16/18 SINGLETON, WILLIAM – Assault 2nd

17/18 SPECK, CRAIG – Arrested for Other Agency

18/18 WALKER, DE’JARVIS – Domestic Violence 1st





































