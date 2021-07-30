New Mental Health Facility Opens in Greenville

by Alabama News Network Staff

A new mental health facility geared towards the incarcerated is now open in Greenville.

City leaders held a dedication and ribbon cutting on Thursday for the new Norman-McLendon Facility on Industrial Parkway.

The new facility will serve as an alternative to having people in jail with mental illness and will allow them to get assistance from professional doctors.

“It’s such a need in our state. We have to take care of our mentally ill, especially after been going through this COVID,” said Greenville mayor Dexter McLendon. “We got more and more people with issues and we’ve got so many people in prison that if they have the problem of mental illness, we want to do something better. We want to make it better.”

The facility is named after current Greenville mayor Dexter McLendon and retired probate judge Steve Norman.