Oklahoma and Texas To Become Members of the SEC in 2025

by Alabama News Network Staff

The University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas will become the newest members of the Southeastern Conference in 2025.

The SEC announced Friday morning that both universities’ Boards of Regents officially accepted the invitations during their respective meetings.

On Tuesday, both schools submitted requests for invitations for membership to the powerhouse conference. The Conference’s Presidents and Chancellors voted during a meeting on Thursday to extend invitations to the two universities.

“This is an important moment for the long-term future of the Southeastern Conference and our member universities,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “Oklahoma and Texas are outstanding academic institutions with two strong athletics programs, which will add to the SEC’s national prominence. Their additions will further enhance the already rich academic, athletic and cultural legacies that have been cultivated throughout the years by our existing 14 members.”

With the addition of the two universities, the SEC will have 16 teams. Oklahoma and Texas will become members effective July 1, 2025, with competition to begin in all sports for the 2025-26 academic year.

