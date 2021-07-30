Potentially Dangerous Heat Continues Through Saturday

by Ben Lang

Friday is another sweltering day for central and south Alabama. It’s the fourth day in a row with a heat advisory in place. Afternoon heat index temperatures range from 104° to 110°. Actual air temperatures top out in the upper 90s. A couple spots could reach 100°. A cooling shower or storm looks very unlikely, while our area bakes underneath a mostly sunny sky all afternoon. The heat remains oppressive through this evening, with heat indices near or above 100° through sunset. Overnight lows eventually fall into the mid 70s.

Saturday looks like another scorcher. A heat advisory continues for a fifth day in a row until 7PM. Afternoon heat indices range from 104 to 111° again. However, there’s a small chance for an afternoon shower or storm. They remain rather isolated, and many locations won’t receive rain. Rain-free locations bake underneath the sun all day, with actual air temperatures in the upper 90s for highs.

Showers and storms become more numerous but still scattered Sunday, which finally helps to curb the heat. However, high temperatures still reach the low to mid 90s, with peak heat indices up to 105°.

Showers and storms become numerous Monday as a rare summer cold front pushes into Alabama. Models favor the front pushing through much of our area Tuesday into Wednesday, perhaps all the way to the northern Gulf coast. That could suppress our rain chances for the rest of the week, and keep high temperatures in many locations shy of 90° through next Friday. Not bad for the first week of August, especially considering our current stretch of extreme heat.